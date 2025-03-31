Two women injured in two-vehicle crash in Albrighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash took place at , Holyhead Road, Boningale, Albrighton, at around 9.18am - Monday, March 31.

Two women were injured in the crash - one potentially seriously.

Police, the ambulance service and the fire service were all sent to the scene.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had involved two vehicles and that the crew had assisted the police and ambulance workers and made sure the vehicles were safe.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC just off Holyhead Road in Boningale at 9.13am, two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both women, who were the drivers of the two cars.

"One was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital whilst the second was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital."