Mother's Day sessions at Albrighton alpaca farm deliver bales of fun to lucky mums
Lucky mothers were treated to a private alpaca experience at a farm on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.
Wildwood Alpacas near Albrighton hosted extra-special, ticketed Mother's Day sessions from Friday (March 28) to Sunday.
The farm's experienced alpaca breeders invited mothers in to meet the baby and adult alpacas and enjoy the 10-acre grounds - and the event was a sellout.
The visitors got to feed and even cuddle the fluffy farm animals, with all alpaca feed included in the price of the ticket.
Also included was a cupcake, glass of alcoholic or non-alcoholic fizz and the alpaca walk experience.
Wildwood Alpacas is also home to a shop where visitors can buy souvenirs or alpaca wool to take home with them.
For more information on Wildwood Alpacas and future experiences, visit www.wildwoodalpacas.co.uk.