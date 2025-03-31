Mother's Day sessions at Albrighton alpaca farm deliver bales of fun to lucky mums

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wildwood Alpacas near Albrighton hosted extra-special, ticketed Mother's Day sessions from Friday (March 28) to Sunday.

Visitors with the alpacas

The farm's experienced alpaca breeders invited mothers in to meet the baby and adult alpacas and enjoy the 10-acre grounds - and the event was a sellout.

Avril Wood (left) with Carly Underwood

The visitors got to feed and even cuddle the fluffy farm animals, with all alpaca feed included in the price of the ticket.

Avril Wood

Also included was a cupcake, glass of alcoholic or non-alcoholic fizz and the alpaca walk experience.

Pam Gunn

Wildwood Alpacas is also home to a shop where visitors can buy souvenirs or alpaca wool to take home with them.

For more information on Wildwood Alpacas and future experiences, visit www.wildwoodalpacas.co.uk.