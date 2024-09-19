Police patrol Shropshire pond after reports of illegal fishing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers for Shifnal and Albrighton attended Rectory pond last night after reports of suspicious activity, but found nobody.

Illegal fishing can be any activity that violates UK fisheries laws including fishing without a licence or permit, in a closed-off area, or without prohibited gear.

The angling trust adds it is "the targeting, catching, retaining on board, landing, sale or possession of fish which contravenes international, EU, UK or local fisheries law."

Police are asking Shropshire residents to report any suspicions of illegal fishing taking place to the environment agency.

A post on the Safer Neighbourhood website said: "Local SNT officers have been out on patrol this evening around Rectory pond, Albrighton following suspicious activity/illegal fishing in the area. No persons seen on this occasion.

"If you see or suspect illegal fishing activity, you can report it to the environment agencies 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60."