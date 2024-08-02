Plans for 150 extra homes on edge of Albrighton unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Developers, Wain Estates have submitted an outline planning application for a development of 150 homes on the eastern edge of Albrighton.

The site, off Kingswood Road, was removed from the green belt in 2006 and was identified in the proposed housing allocation in the Shropshire Local Plan.

The authority's Local Plan, which is made up of a combined 31,300 homes proposed in locations all over the Shropshire Council area. is currently under review by Government planning inspectors.

Wain Estates want to built the new homes on the 5.85 hectares plot, which they have called "unremarkable agricultural land".

The proposed plot off Kingswood Road, Albrighton. Photo: Google

The land directly to the west is currently also being developed for housing, while the land to the east is also proposed housing allocation for an additional 30 homes.

The proposed dwellings are likely to comprise a mix of two storey one, two, three and four bed homes, to include a mix of houses and apartments.

An aerial view of the plot. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the developer said: "The aim is to develop a high-quality development with a strong sense of place that responds well to its existing context and reflects the local character.

"This will create a sustainable development that will stand thetest of time and meet the needs of current and future generations."

The application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 24/02662/OUT

Comments can be made on the application until August 19.