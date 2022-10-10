Man returns to RAF Cosford nearly 80 years after being stationed there as a teen

Ronald used to service World War II aircrafts

Ronald Kindred, resident at Broadway Halls care home in Dudley, had always wanted to go back to RAF Cosford, where he was stationed for two to three years as a teenager, back in the 1940s.

The 93-year-old is originally from London and moved back after coming out of the army, so it had been nearly 80 years since he had been to RAF Cosford.

The trip was made possible by a team of kind-hearted carers at Broadway Halls.

Ronald used to service aircrafts during the Second World War, so when he saw all the planes at RAF Cosford Museum, he was delighted.

Ronald had so many stories and memories to tell

He had many stories and memories to tell, sharing a few with staff and museum guides at the RAF Cosford Museum.

In response to the surprise, Ronald said: "I was on the verge of tears.

"It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask."

Ronald had an amazing day telling everyone of his experiences and was accompanied by his wife of 70 years, Irene Kindred, who also lives at Broadway Halls.

Staff first found out about Ronald’s dream back in August 2022 when talking to the activities team about his past jobs.

Julie Willmouth, general manager at the home, said: "We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Broadway Halls.