Shropshire's RAF Museum recognised as top-rated attraction by Tripadvisor

Both of the RAF's museums in Cosford and London have been awarded the accolade, placing them in the top 10 per cent of all tourist attractions across the UK for exceptional customer satisfaction.

The Travellers' Choice Award honours travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do and beyond, based on reviews and opinions collected from visitors and diners around the world on Tripadvisor, over 12 months.

The RAF Museum Midlands said it "remains committed" to delivering exceptional visitor experiences, and has invited residents to explore the rich history of the Royal Air Force through engaging exhibitions, aircraft displays, and interactive events.

Barry Smith, Director of Commercial and Visitor Services at the RAF Museum, expressed his delight at the recognition.

The RAF Museum in Cosford. Picture: RAF Museum

He said: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive the Travellers' Choice Award for both of our Museums. This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and volunteers, and the continued support of our visitors.

"We aim to create memorable and inspiring experiences for all ages, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that effort recognised by those who matter most - our visitors."

The RAF Museum in Cosford is home to several aircraft, including the world's oldest Spitfire.

Designed by RJ Mitchell, the plane first flew in April 1939.

It was known for its speed, agility and firepower that saw it become one of the RAF's leading fighter aircraft of the Second World War.

The RAF Museum in Cosford is home to the world's oldest spitfire. Picture: Royal Air Force Museum.

It was regularly flown by James Nicolson who went on to earn the only Victoria Cross awarded to RAF Fighter Command during the Battle of Britain.

The museum's Battle of Britain display also features flying jackets, medal bars and objects from the vital plotting rooms.

Visitors can also view RAF headgear, helmets, hats and other pieces of heritage, or sit in the cockpit of a Hunter of Phantom plane.

Further information about the RAF Museum in Cosford can be found here.