Southbound M6 open again after multi-vehicle crash near Junction 10

Multiple vehicles were involved in a major collision at around 11am today (August 16) between Junction 10 at Walsall and Junction 10a for Essington and the M54.

National Highways West Midlands described the crash as a "serious injury collision". Police, ambulance crews and firefighters have all attended.

The crash occurred on the southbound carriageway and traffic was stopped in both directions so an air ambulance helicopter could land on the northbound route. Northbound traffic was released soon after.

Stopped traffic on the M6 southbound between Junctions 11 and 10A shortly after 12pm on Saturday, August 16

The eastbound M54 was also closed as a result of the crash.

An update at 1pm by National Highways West Midlands said: "The motorway is in the process of being re-opened. Two lanes (of four) will remain closed for the recovery of the vehicles involved.

Traffic on the southbound M6 at Junction 10a (right) at about 1.30pm

"[Expect] long delays."

A further update at 1.30pm said: "The motorway has been re-opened, however two lanes (of four) remain closed for vehicle recovery after the earlier collision.

"The M54 eastbound is now open."

The organisation warned motorists to expect 30-minute delays and three miles of congestion.

Soon after 2.30pm, a further update said all lanes had reopened.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "All lanes are now open on the M6 southbound between Junction 10a and Junction 10. Please allow extra journey time whilst traffic flow returns to normal."