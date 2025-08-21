The proposed accomodation pods

The Welsh Government-appointed Planning Inspector has granted planning permission for a Motocross Experience Centre at Rhydblawd Farm, Disserth, Builth Wells.

The development includes a purpose-built Motocross Experience Centre, seven log cabins for holiday accommodation and infrastructure improvements including bridges, foul water systems, and highway upgrades

This project is expected to bring £1.5 million in capital investment, create up to 13 local jobs, and deliver a wide range of environmental enhancements.

Motocross has been a feature at Rhydblawd Farm for over 30 years with some of the UKs best riders benefiting from the track.

Rhydblawd Farm was purchased by Nightfly Limited nearly 10 years ago with a vision to transform the site into the UKs first and premier Motocross Experience Centre with a focus on electric bikes.

The development was intended to bring significant benefits to Powys as well as regulating the motocross activity at Rhydblawd Farm for the benefit of the community.

Unfortunately, the conduct of Powys County Council and a complete failure to engage with the development has resulted in significant delays and cost.

The first planning application was submitted in April 2019 and refused in April 2021. A second planning application was submitted in February 2022 and was again refused in July 2023. A planning appeal was submitted in January 2024 with a Public Inquiry held in April 2025.

The decision of the Planning Inspector to grant planning permission has finally allowed this development to progress for the benefit of Powys and is critical of the unreasonable conduct of Powys County Council, making an award that Powys County Council are to make a partial payment of Nightfly Limited’s costs.

Mr Wilding and Nightfly Limited are delighted by the decision of the Planning Inspector to finally be granted permission for the development after years of frustration and delay by Powys County Council.

Focus can now switch to delivering the development and creating the vision of a leading UK Motocross Experience Centre based around electric bikes.

Electric motocross bikes, offer a cleaner and quieter alternative to traditional petrol-powered machines.

Electric bikes significantly reduce noise pollution, making the experience more enjoyable for riders and less disruptive to nearby residents and wildlife.

They also produce zero emissions at the point of use, supporting the project’s broader environmental goals. Furthermore, electric bikes are easier to operate and maintain, making the sport more accessible to beginners, families, and younger riders.

The Inspector gave significant weight to the scheme’s environmental credentials, which include a new sustainable drainage system to manage surface water and reduce pollution risk, new tree and hedge planting to enhance local biodiversity and landscape character, four new bridges designed to prevent runoff into the Dulas Brook, a tributary of the River Wye, and the installation of 15 dormice boxes, 20 bird boxes, 10 bat boxes, and a mammal ledge to support local wildlife

A Habitat Management Plan will improve the condition of the adjacent Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and restore ancient woodland, a Package Treatment Plant (PTP) with phosphorus reduction technology to ensure nutrient neutrality and protect the River Wye Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and conversion of 10,000 m² of agricultural land into managed greenspace, reducing phosphate runoff from grazing

These measures were found to be robust, scientifically sound, and compliant with national and local environmental policy.

The Inspector also noted that the motocross development aligns with national and local tourism strategies and will contribute positively to the visitor economy.

Reacting to the decision, Mr Wilding said: “This is a win not just for our business, but for Powys. The development will bring jobs, investment, and new visitors to the area—while protecting and enhancing the local environment.

“It’s unfortunate that the Council’s conduct delayed these benefits and added unnecessary costs to the public purse. This is a practical example of Senndd member for Montgomeryshire . Russel George MS’s, “continued and serious concerns” regarding the performance of Powys County Council’s planning service and demonstrates the “systemic failures” Mr George highlighted.

“The Inspector’s decision not only validates our vision for the site but also rightly recognises the unacceptable conduct of Powys County Council. We’re proud to have stood firm and look forward to delivering a development that will benefit the region for years to come.”

Richard Harris, Partner at DTM Legal LLP, acting on behalf of Nightfly Limited, commented: “This decision is a clear vindication of our client’s commitment to deliver a development that will bring significant benefits to Powys and deliver a responsible development with community

engagement. The Inspector’s findings highlight not only the merits of the proposal but also the unacceptable conduct of Powys County Council throughout the process. Public funds have been wasted defending indefensible positions, when collaboration could have delivered these benefits to Powys much sooner and at far less costs.”

Doug Hughes of Hughes Architects who has been working with Nightfly Limited since the first planning application said: “This decision is the result of over seven years of dedicated work to bring forward a development that balances tourism growth with environmental responsibility. We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure the scheme meets the highest planning standards, and it’s deeply rewarding to see that effort recognised. The Inspector’s decision confirms what we’ve known all along — that this is a well-designed, policy-compliant project that will benefit Powys for years to come.”

In a separate decision, the Planning Inspector issued a partial award of costs against Powys County Council, citing unreasonable behaviour during the appeal process.

Key findings include af ailure to properly interpret and engage with the existing Lawful Development Certificate, flawed and unsubstantiated objections on noise and phosphate issues, and the late submission of key documents, causing an adjournment of the inquiry

As a result, Powys County Council must reimburse Nightfly Limited for costs incurred due to its conduct. These costs will be assessed by the Senior Courts Costs Office if not agreed.

A spokesman said: “This outcome highlights a regrettable misuse of public resources. Had Powys County Council engaged constructively and professionally from the outset, the development could have proceeded much earlier—saving taxpayer money and accelerating the delivery of benefits to the region.”

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council is aware of the recent decision by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) to approve the planning application for a Motocross Experience Centre at Rhydblawd Farm, Builth Wells.

“The approval was granted contrary to the recommendation of council officers and in relation to a scheme that attracted several local objections.

“The council is currently reviewing its position in light of the decision and considering its available options and cannot comment further at this time.”