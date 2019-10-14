Bridge near Albrighton to close for repair work

Humphreston Hall Bridge will be closed for repair from Monday, October 21, to Friday, October 25.

The repair work will involve removing tree roots to the upstream invert, replacing missing brick work and underpinning the end of the downstream training wall.

The bridge carries Blue House Lane over a watercourse between Donington Lane Junction and Cordy Lane South Junction north of Albrighton.

Shropshire Council said the bridge must be closed to traffic while repairs are being undertaken, as the road is too narrow for the work to be carried out safely with the bridge open to traffic.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via Cordy Lane South and the Albrighton Bypass.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible."