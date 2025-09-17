Lauren Davies, aged 27, drove a Volkswagen Golf near Caer Caradoc on the B5477 from the Shrewsbury Road end of the A49 junction at Gorsty Bank, All Stretton on July 27 this year.

A breath test found she had 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per litre.