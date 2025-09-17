65 new homes planned for outskirts of north Shropshire village

Outline plans to build 65 new two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes on the outskirts of Woore, on the Cheshire border, have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The proposal is for a 3.2-hectare plot of land on the western edge of the north Shropshire village, just off the A525.

The plans, by Crewe-based Muller Property Group, states the site is "highly sustainable" with easy access to a range of facilities, including a bakery, shop, pub, primary school and village hall.

The developers argue that the new development would help to "significantly boost" housing delivery in Shropshire, and support the Labour Government's objective to build new homes in sustainable locations.

Documents suggest 15 per cent of the homes would be made available as affordable housing, equating to around 10 of the 65 homes.

There would also be around 5,010 square metres of public open space, along with a new play area.

The plans state that the density of the development would be in keeping with the rest of the village, with a proposed density of 20 homes per hectare 8.3 per acre).

The developer states that all dwellings would have "adequate amenity space and off-street parking".

Full plans are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/03245/OUT