I learned the secrets of perfect porridge from a former Bake Off star ahead of her Golden Spurtle contest debut

Every year, in a community hall of a small Scottish village, passionate competitors from around the globe take part in the world’s annual porridge-making championship - The Golden Spurtle.

This year, 30 competitors will descend on the village of Carrbridge - which, for the rest of the year, is home to little else than a couple of cafes, a golf course, a SPAR and a population of around 700 people.

The long list of oat-lovers deemed worthy to take part in this quirky competition, now in its 32nd year, includes competitors from 14 nations, among them Pakistan, Australia, the USA, Finland, and the Philippines.

Great British Bake Off star Nicky Laceby (centre) shows Shropshire Star reporter Meg Jones (right) how to make great porridge ahead of the World Porridge Making Championship, joined by Caroline Waterhouse from Pimhill Farm. Photo: Tim Thursfield

But this year, on October 4, a familiar face from closer to home will be making the trek up north, with former Great British Bake Off (GBBO) contestant Nicky Laceby having been given the honour of taking part.

Nicky, who is originally from Dundee, now lives near Albrighton with her husband and two cocker spaniels, Bracken and Haggis - and became somewhat of a GBBO icon with her beaver-shaped showstopper cake named Norman in 2023.

When, two weeks ago, I suggested Nicky might teach me the secrets of great porridge making, I didn't think there was a chance I'd pull it off.

So no-one was more surprised than I when she not only agreed, but also enthusiastically welcomed me into her beautiful home and kitchen this week.

In the two years since appearing in the GBBO tent, Nicky has been kept busy, working alongside food companies, giving talks, writing recipes - and, more recently, baking wedding cakes.

Great British Bake Off star Nicky Laceby (right) shows Shropshire Star reporter Meg Jones how to make great porridge ahead of the World Porridge Making Championship. Photo: Tim Thursfield

But for the last few weeks, her next challenge has kept her pretty occupied in the kitchen.

"I'm thrilled, I love it, I absolutely love it," she said, effusive at the mention of the upcoming competition, which she's been following for several years.