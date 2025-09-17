Development site in Albrighton with permission for 150 homes is sold off to large housing developer

The 14.5 acre site north of Kingswood Road, Albrighton, has been sold to developer Crest Nicolson, around four months after land and property developer Wain Estates received planning permission for an outline scheme to build 150 homes on the site.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

The plot sits to the east of Albrighton, and had been designated for housing as part of Shropshire Council's now withdrawn local plan for the village.

Land and property developer Wain Estates brought forward the initial scheme in July 2024, which was approved by the local authority despite concerns over road traffic safety and proposed connections to a neighbouring development on Millfield Road.

Kingswood Road, Albrighton, near where the proposed access to a 150 home development site will be built (Google)

The scheme had received objections from Albrighton Parish Council and the area's county councillor, among several others from residents, and a detailed objection from the Albrighton Development Action Group. It also received two submissions in support.

Councillor Nigel Lumby, in his submission to the planning committee in May, said residents had raised concerns about the increased traffic on Beamish Lane and the impact on safety at the junction with the A41 dual carriageway, caused by vehicles on the new developments in the village using the lane as a shortcut.

He had also called for a T-Junction at the other end of the scheme to be converted into an island to slow traffic on Kingswood Road.

As part of the deal which secured planning consent this year, Crest Nicolson is required to provide £215,000 for highways and transport schemes, including improvements to Beamish Lane and for passenger transport services in the village.

Detailed plans for a new access road and 'ghost junction' onto Kingswood Road must be brought forward as part of detailed proposals prior to work starting on site, according to planning conditions imposed by the decision to approve the outline scheme.

An indicative site plan included in outline proposals for a 150-home development which were approved in May this year (Wain Estates/Planning Portal)

Jude Booth, Head of Land for Crest Nicholson Midlands said: “We are delighted to acquire this development from Wain Estates which forms a key part of the Shropshire Local Plan.

"As well as providing much needed new homes this development supports our ambition of creating thriving, sustainable communities in Shropshire and across the Midlands."

A report demonstrating that the proposed housing mix will "respond to local housing need" must also be approved in writing by Shropshire Council prior to the commencement of works.

The scheme includes a 20 per cent provision for affordable housing, up to 30 homes, which is five per cent above the minimum threshold.

"We are delighted to have agreed this sale with Crest Nicholson, a developer with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality homes," said Wain Estates Land Director, Ryan James.

"This scheme is in an ideal location for much-needed family housing and will bring long-term benefits to Albrighton through thoughtful design and community-focused features."