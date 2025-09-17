Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Shrewsbury: Police appeal for witnesses

The crash, which involved a Honda motorbike and a Mini Aceman, took place on the B5061 near Atcham, at around 5.40am yesterday - Tuesday, September 16.

West Mercia Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman for the force said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or the vehicles in the minutes before.

"Please contact PC Evans by e-mailing neil.evans@westmercia.police.uk."