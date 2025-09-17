'Versatile' 130-acre north Shropshire farm near picturesque town hits the market for £2.4 million

The sale of Haughton Farm, near Ellesmere, is set to include an imposing, period 7-bedroom farmhouse, which has recently been partly renovated, a substantial range of traditional farm buildings and productive arable and grassland.

The farm was advertised for sale with Shropshire-based property agents Halls this week.

Dating back to the 18th century, the farmhouse is situated at the centre of the farmstead and accessed along a private drive. A substantial part of the three storey house has recently been renovated and modernised with great taste to provide a spacious and comfortable family home, the agents say.

Haughton Farm near Ellesmere (Halls)

"The remainder of the house presents an exciting opportunity for the purchaser to complete the modernisation project according to their own tastes and preferences," said a spokesperson.

"The modernised accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen and living room with a central island feature and doors to the garden, a useful pantry and back kitchen area.

"The unmodernised accommodation comprises a central hallway, cellar stairs, two reception rooms and a pantry on the ground floor, a landing and four double bedrooms on the first floor and attic rooms.

The farmhouse at Haughton Farm near Ellesmere (Halls)

"The farmhouse has a decoratively stoned parking area and large garden comprising lawns with shrub borders, mature and semi-mature trees, brick paved paths, a brick wall, beech hedge and estate fencing boundaries."

The sale includes a "substantial" range of single and two storey red brick farm buildings, currently used for garaging, stabling and storage but has great potential for alternative uses, subject to planning consent.

The modern farm buildings have been used for livestock housing and machinery storage but could present an opportunity for alternative uses, agents say.

More information is available online from Halls.