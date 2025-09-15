The History of Witley Court at Albrighton Historical Society

The house dates back to the 17th century and was rebuilt in the 18th and 19th centuries by successive owners. Ray will chart these changes until the disastrous fire of 1937 which left just the walls standing and the subsequent work by English heritage to save this wonderful house.

The talk starts at 7.30pm in The Red House, Albrighton High Street, on Monday, October 6, plenty of free parking available in Albrighton. All welcome just £3 on the door for visitors.