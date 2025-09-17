The state of the county's roads was a major issue at the ballot box in May's Shropshire Council elections and now the authority has given an insight into some of the work taking place to tackle the problems.

The council has had two 'Roadmaster' vehicles tackling potholes on rural roads throughout the summer.

Tom Dainty, Shropshire Council’s deputy cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “We understand that our roads are the lifeblood of Shropshire and we need to make sure that our rural roads are ticking along nicely and communities can continue to operate all over the county.

“The two Roadmasters we have are absolutely fantastic. They turn up at sites, do a quick survey and the blast through the sites. The road is open again within minutes and the Roadmaster can get on to the next defect that it needs to repair.”

A Roadmaster in action on a Shropshire road. Image: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council said the two Roadmasters operate during the spring and summer months.

It added that this year they have treated rural roads in more than 100 towns and parishes across the county.

Earlier this month the council's leader hailed the progress on tackling potholes in the first 100 days of the administration.

Councillor Heather Kidd said 55 per cent more potholes had been fixed when compared to the same point last year - a total of 564 more.

She added that the efforts have also seen a sizeable reduction in the number of outstanding jobs - from 2,259 to 991.