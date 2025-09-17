End in sight for 'forever roadworks' in Telford as new Lidl store nears completion

The “temporary” road closure along Rock Road and Colliers Way to prepare the way for the new store near Telford town centre began in July, and had been due to end on August 28.

Councillor Mark Boylan, who chairs Lawley & Overdale Parish Council, told a meeting on Tuesday (September 16) that the works had been extended.

The new Lidl taking shape off the Old Park Roundabout in Telford. Photo: Tim Thursfield

“The Colliers Way road closure by the Lidl roadworks have been going on forever now,” he said.

“But they are due to finish on Sunday, September 21 so I am hopeful that it will be resolved.”

The traffic order confirming the closure came into effect on July 21 and had been scheduled to finish on August 28.

Councillor Boylan, who is also a borough Labour councillor, told the meeting that “residents have been rightly angry”.

The closure has involved a long diversion and the Lower Wood residential area has had HGVs trying to use it, the meeting was told.

“People have been driving across the grass,” he added. “I am hoping this will be the end of it.

“It hasn’t been pleasant for residents and has seemed to drag on and on.”

Also concerning the new Lidl, the parish council is to seek reassurances that signs at the new store won’t cause light pollution problems for residents.

The supermarket company is putting the final touches to its new store at The Rock with a view to opening in time for Christmas and has lodged a planning application for eight signs.

Councillor Cathy Salter (Lawley Common Ward) asked whether the lights could be switched off after the store closes to help residents and to save energy.

“Could we suggest that to reduce the impact on local residents and to help with their green policies?” Councillor Salter asked the meeting.

But Councillor Mike Povall (Lawley East Ward) said: “It will be no different to any other Lidl. It’s not as if it is halogen lighting.”

The councillors were told that the parish council could put issues to planners at Telford & Wrekin Council while still supporting the overall scheme. The councillors agreed to do that.

Two residents of The Rock have taken the opportunity to comment on the advertising application on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal.

While one says he “fully supports” the application, another says erecting a “substantial illuminated sign” is “disrespectful to the local residents and will add to the excessive light that will already be created by the whole development”.