Lidl confirms when it hopes to have new Telford store open for business

The supermarket company which is building a new store at The Rock – off the Old Park roundabout – does not have an exact date but pledges to "keep the community updated".

A plan for new signs to be placed outside the new store has been lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council.

The new Lidl will be off the Old Park Roundabout bounded by Colliers Way and Rock Road. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We’re looking forward to opening a brand-new Lidl store in Telford, just in time for Christmas.“

The spokesperson added that demand for its “high quality, affordable products is continuing to grow throughout the country and we’re delighted to extend our offering to this location".

“Whilst timelines are still being finalised, we will, of course, keep the community updated once an exact opening date has been set.“