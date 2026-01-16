Telford town centre craft store closes just four months after opening

After just a few months in business, the Telford Centre branch of Yellow by Keep it Local has closed.

The business, which sells a range of craft products by predominantly local makers, also has stores in Warrington and at Stoke-on-Trent's Potteries Centre.

Its Telford Centre branch opened in September last year, in the unit previously occupied by The Body Shop.

Yellow by Keep it Local opened in Telford Shopping Centre in September 2025. Photo: Keep it Local

But the owners said the new store has failed to thrive and they have concluded that its closure was necessary to protect the other branches.

A statement from the company said the "tough decision" followed "an abundance of sleepless nights".

"The honest answer is that our operating costs are much higher than we can sustain from sales and we don’t want it to affect the success of our other stores," they added.

"If the sales had replicated what we have experienced in Warrington and Stoke we would not be here.

"As an independent business it’s important to act quickly to prevent further losses, it’s also important for us to take the experience and learn and there are most definitely lessons for us to take from this experience."

The store had its final trading day on Friday, January 9, before staff packed up the store over the weekend.