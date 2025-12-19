Empty Telford pub can be converted into flats, planners decide

The Bush Inn, at West Street, St Georges, has been closed for nine years and there is no shortage of pubs in the area, officials were told.

Attempts to sell the pub have proved fruitless, applicant Mr H Kumar told Telford & Wrekin Council planners. Mr Kumar also owns the nearby Bell and Bails pub and restaurant.

Officials in their decision this week wrote that they seek to preserve existing community facilities, including pubs.

Council policy is that it “will not support the loss of land or buildings previously used as a community facility unless a lack of need is demonstrated or acceptable alternative provision existing or is proposed concurrently".

The council accepted that “acceptable alternative provision exists” within walking distance of the Bush Inn.

The Bush Inn, Telford. Picture: Google

It noted that there are five pubs within one third of a mile, four in half a mile and another three within a one-mile radius.

Officials noted that the four one-bed flats proposed for the site exceeded standards for the amount of space.

The pub is not in a conservation area and is not listed but officials welcomed that the front of the buildings facing West Street would be retained.

They added that this is “critical to preserving the building’s contribution to the streetscape".

Planners concluded that the council is “satisfied that the proposals accord with local and national planning policy”.

Residents of some properties in West Street and Rothwell Close were invited to respond during the consultation period.

No objections were recorded being made from St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council, local residents, members of the public or official consultees.