Telford pub could be converted into four homes with two-storey extension

The public cannot yet comment on the proposal for the site of the Bush Inn, at West Street, St Georges, because the application has to go through a council validation process first.

According to the information posted on Telford & Wrekin Council's website, the applicant is H. Kumar, of the Bell and Bails Pub, also in St Georges.

The proposal is to convert the pub into four dwellings and includes a two-storey rear extension after the demolition of a toilet building.

The Bush Inn, Telford. Picture: Google

On its planning website Telford & Wrekin Council writes: “Please note these new planning applications have not yet been validated and the council takes no responsibility for any inaccuracies or factual errors.

“You cannot comment on these planning applications as they are not formally registered. Any comments we receive will not be placed on record and will not be taken into consideration.”

Following validation, the full details will appear on the council’s website and be open for a period of public consultation.