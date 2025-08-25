Harper Adams University set to launch new courses at Telford Quad building this September

The university, based in Edgmond near Newport, announced in 2024 it would be using the £15 million new Quad building in Telford's Station Quarter as a base for its digital skills and innovation courses.

The building, part of the first phase of the Station Quarter regeneration project, opened for use in 2024, and the university began delivering courses from the site this year.

The university is now set to launch a new range of short courses in Leadership and Management, Project Management, Sales and Health which will start in September and October.

The Quad in Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“As Shropshire’s University, we’ve worked to develop these courses to answer demand from both people and businesses in the region," said Operations and Business Co-ordinator Helen Walker.

“As we add to our Short Courses, we want there to be something which appeals to everyone – though as you’d expect, we’re going to keep a keen focus on our region’s businesses.

“The central location of Harper Adams University, Telford offers means we can take full advantage of the town’s great transport links – and as we’ve expanded and developed our short course provision over the past year, we’ve been able to do so alongside some great Shropshire businesses.”

The six-week Leadership and Management course and Foundations of Project Management courses will both begin on September 16, alongside an evening course - Eat Well, Live Better: An Introduction to Nutrition, Health and Wellbeing.

This four-week course is led by experts, including Harper Adams University academics, and is for anybody interested in food and nutrition.

Meanwhile, for those who might not see their core skills as that of a salesperson – but still find themselves needing to sell – a Sales for Non-Sales two-part programme will be launched in October and delivered by Sales Geek, specialists in sales training.

“This is designed for those who might not be a traditional salesperson – such as designers, developers, engineers or those running their own business – and helps them identify potential customers, understand their needs – and close deals with assurance and ease," added Helen.

The programme begins on October 15.