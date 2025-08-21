New 'Tesco Express' style store planned for Telford town centre housing development

In July, Telford & Wrekin Council completed a topping out ceremony as work progressed on a new 84-home apartment block currently being built in Telford town centre.

The six-storey building, which the council is now referring to as "Denmark House" in marketing material, forms part of a wider residential development being built as part of Telford's £200 million regeneration scheme, which will eventually see 189 homes built in the town centre.

The ground floor of the property is set to include space for commercial businesses, with a 3,300 square foot retail unit now being advertised as a potential convenience store to serve residents at the new development.

Denmark House, a new six storey residential block currently being built in Telford (Telford & Wrekin)

The space could appeal to larger supermarket brands, who all operate smaller format stores across the country, with the average size of a Tesco Express or Sainsbury's Metro store around 3,000 square feet.

The shop space is up for rent for £55,000 per year.

"The Property is situated on the ground floor of Denmark House located in the heart of Telford & Wrekin Council’s new Station Quarter Development," said an online listing for the development, which it describes as a "transformational scheme, set to be a thriving community [ and ] a new gateway from Telford train station into the Town Centre, Southwater and Town Park."

Work on the building continues, with the first properties set to be made available for occupation by residents in Spring 2026.

The project forms part of Telford's £220 million Station Quarter regeneration, a mixed development of commercial, educational and residential uses in the town centre on the site of the town's former 1970's-era business park.

Enabling works for the scheme, which attracted a £22.3m grant from the Government's "Towns Fund", began in August 2023.

As well as Telford's first ever town centre residential scheme, the project has already delivered The Quad, a mixed use educational and commercial scheme containing learning facilities, office space and business incubator units.

A new 142-bed Hampton by Hilton Hotel was also announced for the development earlier this summer.

Work on a £7m sixth form centre at the former council offices at Addenbrook House is now well underway and "progressing well" according to Telford & Wrekin Council, with the refit expected to be completed in time for Telford College to accept the first students at the campus in September 2026.