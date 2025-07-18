Station Quarter: Telford's new £7m sixth-form centre 'progressing well' ahead of 2026 opening

The former council offices at Addenbrook House in Ironmasters Way, Telford are set to become the home of a new sixth-form college in the town next September.

The flagship project forms part of Telford's £220 million Station Quarter regeneration, a mixed development of commercial, educational and residential uses which is also set to deliver over 180 new homes alongside a landmark hotel in the town centre.

Contractors McPhillips were awarded a £7.3m contract for the redevelopment of Addenbrook House in February, and have since completed the strip-out of the building. Mechanical, electrical, and partitioning work on the building is set to begin this month.

Telford's new sixth form centre building at Addenbrook House in the early stages of being renovated in May

“As we move forward across the summer, our focus remains on maintaining the momentum while ensuring all aspects of the project are completed to the highest standard," said Chris Walker, McPhillips Director.

“The next steps will bring us closer to realising Telford College's vision for a centralised, state-of-the-art sixth form centre. It’s a project we are deeply proud to be part of, here in the heart of the community."

Work to transform the dated facade of the building is now underway, with existing panelling set to be completely removed and replaced with a brick exterior set to match the nearby Quad business hub building.

Stripping out work at Telford's new sixth form centre building at Addenbrook House has now been completed

Telford & Wrekin Council says the flagship facility at Addenbrook House will create a more attractive offer for school leavers, many of whom currently continue their education outside the borough of Telford & Wrekin.

A further £1.8m will be spent on Telford College’s Wellington campus, which will become a technical and vocational centre of excellence.

“Work is progressing really well on the new sixth form centre which will be a huge boost for Telford College and students across Telford and Wrekin," said Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills.

"We are really excited to see this project coming to fruition alongside The Quad – creating an excellent academic campus in the heart of Telford and establishing Telford Town Centre as the place to gain qualifications, learn new skills and secure great careers."

How Telford's new sixth form centre will look once completed

Telford College says completion of the multi-million pound sixth form centre will allow it to "significantly expand" its A-Level offering, with the new building set to deliver state-of-the-art new science facilities alongside drama and performance workspaces.

Lawrence Wood, Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Telford College, said: "Telford 6th will form another key part of our growing academic presence in the town centre.

"Sitting alongside our digital and maths skills hub at The Quad, this latest development strengthens the offer from Telford and Wrekin’s further education college - ensuring that we are meeting the needs of the communities we serve."