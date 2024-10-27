School shares historic memories with residents – including one who attended more than 90 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The celebration at Crudgington Primary School was organised after staff discovered a collection of historic headteacher’s logs that dated back to the 1800s when the school first opened.

And after an appeal to the local community, villagers were keen to join in with the event, which also included a selection of vintage photographs.

Headteacher Hannah Gharu said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome so many guests to our special event – in particular Norman Quin who first attended our school more than 90 years ago!

“Our visitors had the opportunity to view the treasures we’ve found with a screening of readings from the headteacher’s logs and we had an exhibition of photos and newspaper articles about Crudgington through the ages too.

“Some local residents gave talks about the village itself and very generously allowed us to borrow photos to include in our display.

“It was a really lovely evening and it brought so many generations together in a positive and friendly environment.”

Crudgington Primary School is part of the Learning Community Trust which runs more than a dozen school sites across the county, including other primary schools in Wellington, Ketley Bank, Hadley and Allscott.