Work on Wellington YMCA building expected to be completed by summer next year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The regeneration project of a historic building on Walker Street in the centre of Wellington began last month as scaffolding was erected and the site closed off.

Telford and Wrekin Council has announced today (October 18) that the work carried out by contractor Pave Aways is due to be completed by summer next year. The building has served many purposes over the years, including as a child welfare centre and midwife centre as well as being used by St John Ambulance.

The YMCA then subsequently bought the building in 1920 and used it for several uses.

Work at the building is part of the council''s investment into the regeneration of the town. Telford and Wrekin Council secured more than £12 million in Government funding from the Towns Fund and Capital Regeneration Programme, as well as additional funding, to deliver works on Walker Street and a series of other projects in the conservation area.

(Left to right) Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, Tom Ford, Pave Aways Site Manager and Councillor Paul Davis, Ward Councillor for Haygate & Park, outside the former YMCA building at 1, Walker Street, Wellington.

The works are aimed at boosting retail, leisure and hospitality offerings in the town, and includes the acquisition and restoration of Wellington's historic market and the further refurbishment of Wellington Orbit.