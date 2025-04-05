New round of start-up business funding launched - with Telford businesses able to bag up to £10k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The authority says its "Pride in Our High Street" fund is open for new applications - with up to £10,000 on offer for fledgeling Telford shops and businesses.

The council says that since 2018, it has awarded over 370 grants, helping 66 businesses to set up on the high street as well as supporting them with other funding to drive more footfall to the borough towns.

Now, the scheme has been relaunched for 2025/26, offering businesses a series of separate grants with a total funding value of £1.2 million.

“At Telford & Wrekin Council, we’re continuing to invest in the Pride in Our High Street programme and support businesses on our high streets which are so important to us," said Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy.

“We are making great progress tackling empty shop units and breathing new life into our high streets through the programme.

“Whether businesses want support with setting up in a previously empty high street unit, need help making their business become more sustainable through an eco grant or improve the appearance of their premises, help is at hand through these funding packages.

“We encourage everyone to continue to shop locally and support businesses as much as they can to help keep our high streets alive and vibrant.”

Grants available include start-up grants of up to £10,000 to help businesses set up on the high street in empty retail units, while smaller trial grants of up to £2,500 are also on offer to help businesses "test the waters" on the high street before opening permanently.

The council says that for all the grants, certain criteria must be met and applications will be assessed on an individual basis by the Council’s "Pride in Our High Street" team.

Further information is available via Telford & Wrekin Council at: PrideinOurHighStreet@telford.gov.uk