The regeneration of a historic and prominent building on Walker Street in the centre of Wellington has started, with scaffolding erected and the site closed off.

Built around 1908, over the years it has had many uses, including as a child welfare centre and midwife centre, and was used by St Johns Ambulance.

The YMCA bought the building in 1920 and subsequently used it for several uses, including a gymnastics hall, billiards rooms and a soup kitchen.