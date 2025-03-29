Illegal immigrant cannabis farmers busted in Telford with £75,000 grow went to extraordinary lengths to get to UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Astrit Shabani, aged 28, and Redondo Nesa, 25, were busted with drugs worth an estimated £75,000 in an early morning police raid at the house they were sharing in Wellington.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how officers barged their way into the house in Combermere Drive at 6.30am on September 25 last year.

Shabani and Nesa tried to escape through the back door but officers cuffed them before they could flee.

A search found one “professionally set up” room with hydroponic systems, vents, fans, lighting and 76 cannabis plants.

There was 827 grams of the class B drug found in another room and another 383g in a car, in which £1,000 in cash was also found.

A mobile phone was seized and had messages relating to growing cannabis, as well as pictures of the plants at various stages of maturity.