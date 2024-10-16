Telford MP elected to Home Affairs Select Committee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shaun Davies, who was elected Labour MP for Telford in July, will now become a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

The committee is made up of MPs who are responsible for examining the work of the Home Office and its associated bodies.

It looks at government policy, spending and the law in areas including immigration, security and policing.

Mr Davies, a former leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, welcomed the appointment and said he was looking forward to starting work.

He said: "I am delighted to have been elected to serve as a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

"This committee oversees areas such as policing, border control, counter-terrorism, and the overall work of the Home Office.

"Here in Telford, this will help me to ensure that residents’ concerns are heard at the highest levels – including public safety and ensuring our local policing are properly supported.

"I look forward to getting to work and contributing to policies that will make a real difference for our town and the whole country."