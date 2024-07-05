Telford election result: Labour's Shaun Davies wins while Reform beats Tories to second

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 38-year-old leader of Telford & Wrekin Council beat the other four candidates to replace Lucy Allan, who represented the town for the Conservatives from 2015 until earlier this year.

Ms Allan announced in July 2023 that she would not be standing in this year's election and leaving politics for good, before backing Reform UK to replace her in May, a move which led to her being suspended from the Conservative party.

In his victory speech, Mr Davies said he "will always stand up for Telford”.

“I will be all of your voices in Telford. I will be all of your voices in Parliament working nationally to deliver more locally.

He added: "I also look forward working together with the next Labour government to rebuild our country.

“This changed Labour party of today is focussed on the things that matter most to working people and pensioners here in Telford: economic security, lower bills, safer streets, the NHS back on its feet, securing our borders and opportunities for our young people and children, so if this boy from Dawley can become member of parliament for Telford then the sky is the limit for every Telford young person here.”

Shaun Davies in Telford

The full Telford results are:

Alan Adams - Reform UK: 10,110

John Adams - Green Party: 2,120

Hannah Campbell - Conservative: 8,728

Shaun Davies - Labour: 18,212

Jo McKenna - Liberal Democrats: 1,560

The turnout was 55.38 per cent.