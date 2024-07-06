Date set for Telford's new MP to give up his council leader role but he'll stay as councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 38-year-old, representing Labour, won the election by a landslide in the early hours of Friday morning, beating Reform UK’s Alan Adams by 8,102 votes.

Mr Davies confirmed he will step down as leader at the Full Council meeting on Thursday, July 18, with his replacement set to be announced then.

However, Mr Davies will remain as an elected borough councillor for the Dawley and Malinslee Ward.

“I have had a truly rewarding time as leader of the council and am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved,” he said.

“It gives me great confidence that I leave the council with a strong and committed Cabinet who will continue our work to build a better borough.”

Raised and educated in the borough, Mr Davies was first elected to the council in 2011 and immediately appointed to the Cabinet, where he led on the transformation of the council into a cooperative council.

He became one of the youngest local authority leaders in the country when he was elected leader of the council in 2016 at the age of 30, has become the longest serving leader in Telford & Wrekin’s history.

“It has been my absolute honour to lead Telford & Wrekin Council over the past eight years, during which time I truly believe we have delivered upon our commitment to protect, care and invest and build a better borough,” said Mr Davies.

Reflecting on his time as leader, Mr Davies said he was proud that the council’s children’s services was one of the first in the country to move from a ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted rating to ‘outstanding’, and the first in the West Midlands to receive an ‘exceptional’ grading for adult services.

Other highlights, he said, was creating hundreds of new homes, and fighting to save Telford Ice Rink.

“Throughout all of this investment, and despite a history of cuts to local authority funding by the previous government, I’m proud that Telford & Wrekin Council has not only shown financial resilience during this time, but our residents continue to pay the lowest council tax in the West Midlands for the excellent, award-winning services they receive,” he added.

“It’s not just me, our councillors and our residents who recognise these achievements; in 2022 the Municipal Journal crowned us Local Authority of the Year at the prestigious ‘Oscars’ for local government, giving external recognition of the difference we are making, the outstanding services we deliver, and the support we offer residents and businesses in our borough.”