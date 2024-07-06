Toby Neal - 'It's a new dawn, but without the charisma'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

That would be a once-in-a-generation missed political opportunity. Because if you win a massive majority and don't use it for change – real change, that is – then what was the point?

It has been an extraordinary and fascinating general election. RIP tribal politics. Today's sophisticated voters are not governed by party allegiance but use their crosses at the ballot boxes as a weapon. Everybody is a floating voter now.

Sir Keir Starmer has won a landslide, but there is no landslide of enthusiasm. This is not a Tony Blair 1997 moment. He lacks the charisma of Blair and the Labour rank and file don't chant his name, as they did for Jeremy Corbyn.

He becomes Prime Minister on a wave of personal unpopularity and heading a triumphant party which has only done slightly better in terms of vote share than Corbyn did in Labour's 2019 wipeout, and actually significantly worse than Jezza achieved in his 2017 defeat.

Based on Labour's tepid manifesto, his is not a mandate for a radical socialist agenda, but for a largely conservative agenda without any actual Conservatives involved. That's the way Starmer played it. Safe, cautious, unambitious.

After the honeymoon period of togetherness his backbenchers will start to get frustrated. We can do more, go further, they will say. With great unfettered power meaning they will feel little need for discipline, they will become an unruly class.

We have to bear in mind that Sir Keir Starmer is not the leader of the Labour Party. He is the leader of a Labour Party. There's another Labour Party, for whom the figureheads are the likes of Angela Rayner.

So there is a course of action in government which will make complete sense to many Labour members and MPs. It will be, after a decent interval, to rip up that limp election manifesto and replace it with something that better takes advantage of the seismic shift. The pressure from within the party to do this will be immense.

They can spin it like this – You voted for change, so with the changed circumstances we have discovered on coming in to office and the disastrous inheritance of "14 years of Conservative chaos" we are going to have to change what we said.

In any event, only those in nappies think that manifestos are anything other than a disposable discussion document to try to garner votes from the gullible.

In particular, the election result is a starting gun for a Remain resurgence, led from Labour's spiritual heartlands in London with a Death To Brexit battlecry. It is a gift of a mandate for closer ties with the EU, with no troublesome referendum needed.

By the way, if you're planning a holiday abroad this summer I suggest you book early – before non-doms fleeing back to their doms fill all the flights.

ENGLAND are taking on mighty Switzerland, a place of brotherly love where, after 500 years of democracy and peace, all they produced was the cuckoo clock.

I am, of course, quoting from The Third Man. Cuckoo clocks actually came from Bavaria.

But if time runs out for England (see what I did there?), and they play badly, they are liable to be booed by what will be described as "England supporters." It is a strange description if you think about it. If you boo somebody or something, you can hardly be correctly called a supporter of them.

There needs to be a better term, although I can't think of one at the moment. All suggestions welcome.

AT A MOTORWAY service station the other day I went to get a coffee from Starbucks. Looking at the price lists, the one I got was advertised for £3.95.

When I went to pay, the price was £4. I might have let it go for 5p, but curiosity impelled me to ask why it was advertised for £3.95 and yet I was charged £4. "It's 5p for the cup," the young man said.

Wading in deeper, I asked: "Does that mean if I return the cup I get the 5p back?"

He smiled as if he was dealing with somebody who had gone slightly mad.