'I opened a cosy and relaxing pottery studio in Newport and haven't looked back'

She decided to create a community hub in Newport where artists of all ages and skill levels can come together to express themselves and share their love for art.

“I started the business after years stuck in jobs I wasn’t enjoying as much as I should be.

“I didn't get to use my creative side as much as I wanted to – it was bursting out to do something.

“I did a lot of pottery painting as a hobby and became more passionate about it. Newport has a lot of creative people but it didn't have any pottery painting.

“I had been the manager of a jeweller’s shop, so I knew the ins and outs of running a business to be able to do it myself,” explains the 37-year-old.

Inside the boutique are shelves full of different items to be painted

Her pottery studio and boutique opened in August last year and since then has welcomed people of all ages through the doors.

The ground floor of Evers So Creative has shelves devoted to a wide range of bisque – blank ceramic – pieces, from animal figurines and elegant vases and practical mugs, plates and bowls. These unpainted items range in price from £5 for very small pieces up to £50 for the larger pieces.

Once a customer has selected their chosen piece, they can take it upstairs to the painting studio. Here they will find materials to create their unique design including 31 paint colours as well as brushes, sponges and stencils.

Once they have finished transforming their piece of pottery they can hand it over to Charlotte who will take care of the glazing and firing process. She will ensure items such as plates and bowls are food and dishwasher safe. Customers can then collect their completed piece and take it home to use or display.

Charlotte says painting pottery is a very calming activity

“I do all of the firing at home and cart all of the items from the studio to my house and back to the studio again – that’s the only stressful part of the job because I don’t want to break anything. I’m buying a new kiln that is bigger so I can get everything fired a lot quicker.”

Charlotte offers painting sessions tailored for children, teenagers, and adults.

Her ‘play with clay’ sessions give people the chance to sculpt their own pottery creation from a lump of clay. Once they have made their clay creation, Charlotte will fire it in her kiln so it’s ready for painting.

People then have the option to either decorate the piece using the glaze paints in the studio or paint the item at home with acrylic paints.

Charlotte also hosts Paint & Movies where people can paint their pottery while a well-known movie is played on the big screen.

She had worked hard to provide a calming environment which helps people to switch off from their day to day lives for a while.

“It’s all about wellness and relaxation. There is a lot of stress in the world with everything that’s going on at the moment.

“It’s a little piece of tranquility that people need,” says Charlotte.

There are a wide range of items to choose from

Running the boutique and studio is proving very rewarding and she has been delighted by the response from the local community.

“Seeing what people paint is the best thing. I get so much joy out of that and seeing them so happy with the result.

“Once an item is in the kiln there is a magical change. Before it goes in the kiln, the colours are a lot paler, like pastel colours. Then they become more vivid and you can see the details. The colours come to life in the kiln and really pop,” says Charlotte.

“It’s hard work but there is so much joy at the same time, I wouldn’t change it for the world – it’s been amazing,” says Charlotte

“I want to say a big thank you to Newport for welcoming us so warmly,” she adds.

For more information, see everssocreative.co.uk ​