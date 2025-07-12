Remembering the Telford visits of suave star Gerald Harper who made our Shirley weak at the knees

On-screen he was a dashing and caddish heart-throb, and was a bit of a charmer off-screen too, if an interview by the Shropshire Star's own Shirley Tart in May 1971 is anything to go by.

She intercepted him when he arrived at Sutton Hill in Telford by helicopter to open Second City Development's third show house at Stretton Court.

We've dipped into our picture files to recall the occasion, and also his coming to Telford town centre in October 1980 to officially open the new premises of 'Save 'n Clean,' a dry cleaners. Well, top stars, both then and now, like to keep themselves busy.