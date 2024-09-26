Two charged over Telford cannabis farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The cannabis farm was discovered following a warrant at an address on Combermere Drive on Wednesday carried out by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT).

Redondo Nezaj, aged 25, and Astrit Shabani, aged 28, both of Combermere Drive in Wellington, Telford were charged with production of cannabis, and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both men have been remanded in custody, and were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.