Virgin Media engineer called in to fix internet after lightning strike in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The outage has reportedly affected people in part of Brookside area of Telford.

Virgin Media said it had an engineer out earlier this afternoon working to fix the issues.

It is understood that the issue was caused by a lighting strike from the weekend's storms.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are aware that a small number of customers in the TF3 1TF area may be experiencing issues with their services, which we believe has been caused by a lightning strike following recent stormy weather in the area.

"We currently have an engineer on site working to restore services for those impacted as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”