Police to use covert tactics to tackle drink-spiking predators

The force said its efforts as part of the national anti-spiking week, which runs until Friday, September 20, would be added to its year-round work to deal with the issue.

Sergeant Alex Stacey, from the force’s Vulnerability Team, said: "What our officers and staff are doing this week, will complement the work we do all year round to help keep people safe by targeting predatory behaviour and those looking to exploit people enjoying a night out.

“We will also have officers out throughout the week visiting licensed premises to educate them, as well as the public on the signs of spiking, and how they can help someone who may find themselves in that situation.

“Officers trained in behavioural detection techniques will also be on patrol, seeking to disrupt individuals intent on committing offences.”

The force has also urged victims of the offences to contact them as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: "If you believe you may be a victim of spiking report it to police straightaway to give the best chances of capturing evidential opportunities. If a crime is in progress call 999, otherwise we would advise calling 101 or reporting online.

"A new online reporting service has also been launched, which offers a fast-time route to report spiking and prompts specific questions to capture evidence for spiking cases."