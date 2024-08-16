Council welcomes HMRC decision to stay in borough amid relocation announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

HMRC will relocate from its current site at Telford Plaza on Ironmasters Way to the Government-owned Parkside Court on Hall Park Way.

The council says it has "warmly welcomed HMRC's decision to remain in the borough" as it will ensure the retention of more than 1,000 jobs.

HMRC will join other government departments including HM Land Registry and Natural England at the Parkside Court site that is going to be transformed into a 'modern, inclusive, and flexible office environment'.

Picture: Telford and Wrekin News room

Telford and Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for the Economy, Councillor Ollie Vickers, said: "It's fantastic news that, rather than relocate out of the borough, HMRC has chosen to stay in Telford.

"We understand that HMRC considered a range of options, so this commitment means that over 1,000 jobs are retained in Telford and Wrekin, providing valuable employment and career development opportunities.

"This move underscores our borough's growing reputation as a centre for digital and IT companies and highlights our ability to offer modern, high-quality office accommodation.

"Our focus on digital skills and innovation continues to attract significant businesses in this sector, which presents strong career opportunities here in Telford, helping us to retain local talent and support our community’s growth."

The timeline for the move will be announced in due course, and all current employees at Telford Plaza are expected to transition to the new location 'given its close proximity'.

Daljit Rehal, HMRC's Chief Digital and Information Officer Director General, said: "HMRC has had a significant presence in Telford for many years.

"This announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to the town.

"The move will secure around 1,100 HMRC jobs in Telford, providing long-term opportunities and career paths."