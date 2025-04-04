New initiative providing activities for parents and carers to try with their child to launch this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With 12,000 children expected to start primary school in Telford and Wrekin over the next five years, Telford & Wrekin Council has unveiled plans for a new 'school ready' initiative.

Council members voted in support of the new '5 by 5' initiative at a Cabinet Meeting.

It follows the council's '10 by 10' programme that encourages children in the region to take part in 10 "life-enhancing" activities by the time they are 10-years-old.

Telford & Wrekin Council's 5 by 5 initiative will be built around five themes, aiming to support a child's "development, independence, social and creative skills, and ability to understand the world around them".

The initiative will suggest 10 activities, within each theme, for parents and carers to try or practice with their child.

Telford & Wrekin Council will launch its new 5 by 5 initiative later this spring. Picture: Pixabay

This may include meeting new friends at a play group, a child putting their own shoes and coat on, building a den, going on a bug hunt, or listening/playing music.

The authority says its 5 by 5 initiative will "officially launch later this spring", and parents and carers can then view a list of activities on a website and track their child’s progress with a downloadable 5 by 5 adventure card.

Cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: "We know that the best start in life for children aged zero to five is crucial for their overall development. We also know that early childhood experiences can shape a child’s future health, behaviour, and later achievements.

"In a recent announcement, the government confirmed ambitions to close the gap between the number of children who are ready to start school and those who are not. The 5 by 5 initiative is our interpretation of how we believe children can be supported across Telford and Wrekin to help them get ready to start school.

"We’ll be working closely with parents and carers and well as early years providers, schools, community providers, local charities, family hubs, and health providers as we roll out the initiative.

"We’ll look to promote opportunities for children and their families to take part in healthy, fun, and educational activities which are widely available across the Borough and meet the 5 by 5 goals."