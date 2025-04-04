Telford zoo to celebrate animals behind the world's most expensive coffee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Celebrated since 2024 on April 4, World Civet Day hopes to help inform the public about civets and the threats they face, including habitat loss and the illegal wildlife trade.

Kopi Luwak, the world's most expensive coffee, is produced from coffee beans which have been partially digested by the Indonesian palm civet and then excreted.

Scott Adams of Telford Exotic Zoo said: "They're incredibly important for the ecosystems that they live in because they eat lots of different fruit and seeds and disperse them all around their habitat.