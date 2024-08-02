Telford author reveals his latest children's book featuring environmental message

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bee Bea Sea is Roy Bradshaw's eighth children's book and is the second book in his series of Mr. B's Busy-Bea books.

His latest book was launched from inside Southwater Library in Telford on Tuesday.

The former engineer with teaching experience in secondary and primary schools was inspired to pen the story by the 'quantity of plastic micro-particles in our seas, rising at an alarming rate'.

Author Roy said: "Add this to the fact that fish are eating the plastic micro-particles, thinking them as food, then this leaves a worrying prospect for the future health of our seas."