Shropshire weather forecast: Here's where to catch the sun this Easter bank holiday weekend

The Met Office says the Easter break will get off to a bit of a grey start with light showers forecast for much of Good Friday across the county, with the worst of the rain falling around lunchtime and maximum temperatures of around 12C.

Saturday will see yet more rain throughout the morning but much heavier but it is expected to peter out by the afternoon when temperatures will pick up to around 13C.

Showers and rain forecast

However, the sun won't really make an appearance until Easter Sunday, which is expected to remain dry most of the day with temperatures peaking around 15C.

The sunny spells will remain throughout bank holiday Monday albeit with a few showers forecast for lunchtime, which set the picture for much of the rest of the week.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The Easter weekend is set to bring changeable weather for many. Some areas may experience near dry conditions all weekend, whilst others may see heavy rain.

“We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure which sinks away to the south on Friday. This could bring with it some heavy, and possibly even disruptive rain for parts of southwest England, and also parts of Northern Ireland and south Wales. This will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions, with a lot of spray on the roads, and it’s important people keep an eye on our forecast as things evolve over the coming day or so.”