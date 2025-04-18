M54 Easter weekend closure cancelled after repairs finish 'ahead of schedule'

At the end of February, National Highways started work on repairing the M54 between junction 2 (Coven Heath) and 4 (Castlefarm Interchange/Telford Services).

Initially, the work was expected to close the motorway in one direction at a time for eight full weekends and overnight on Thursdays.

But now they have announced that the road will not be closed this Easter weekend after work finished ahead of schedule.

M54 will be open this Easter weekend

Announcing it on social media, a spokesperson from National Highways West Midlands said: "We've finished our work on the M54 between J4-2 ahead of schedule.

"Our planned closure this weekend has now been cancelled. We'll return at the end of April to carry out further work between J5 - 4.

"We'd like to thank local residents and road users for their patience."

The work, which was replacing concrete along the stretch of road, began on February 27 and was set to cost in the region of £3m.