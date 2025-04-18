Weston Park Easter Motor Show 2025: All you need to know that will get your engine revving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hundreds of classic vehicles are set to motor onto the grounds of Weston Park as they mark the return of the Easter Motor Show and Autojumble 2025.

The event, run by the classic motor group, Classic Shows, is traditionally the largest car show in the country to take part in over the Easter weekend.

The popular two-day event has been running for more than 25 years, attracting over 1,000 display cars and motorcycles, including a wide range of club vehicles.

Classic cars will be lining up at Weston Park

As well as classic cars, there will also be up to 100 autojumble and retail stands, live commentary, music and quality food.

Weston Park

As well as being able to attend the gardens of Weston Park, visitors will now also have full access to the entire Weston Park site. This means visitors to the auto show can now also enjoy any of the amazing walks, cafes, shops and even the miniature railway.

The event takes place on Sunday and Monday of the Easter holiday, starting at 10am each morning and finishing at 4pm in the evening.

Tickets for the event are on sale starting at £12.90 per person, with children the age of five and over able to visit for only £5.91.

Tickets for both Sunday and Monday are available for purchase on the Classic Shows website.