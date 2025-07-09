Fire crews tackle blaze in derelict building in Bridgnorth
Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving a building and goods vehicles in Bridgnorth.
Crews were called to a property blaze on Bynd Lane in Billingsley, Bridgnorth at around 7.30pm tonight (July 9).
Two fire engines from Cleobury Mortimer attended, along with an operations officer.
The fire involved a derelict building and two light goods vehicles, according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is being investigated.