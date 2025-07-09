Fire breaks out at Telford car parts manufacturer - firefighters rush to scene

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident at Borgers, Hortonwood, Hadley, Telford, at 11:49am today (Wednesday, July 9).

Two fire engines were dispatched from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations with an operations officer in attendance.

Firefighters rush to blaze at Telford manufacturers this morning. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found a blaze in the ventilation system of the commercial building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by using a hosereel jet while wearing breathing apparatus.

Crews also removed waste products from the building before checking temperatures using a thermal imaging camera.

The incident was declared under control by 1:08pm.