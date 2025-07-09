Fire breaks out at Telford car parts manufacturer - firefighters rush to scene
Firefighters rushed to a blaze at a car parts manufacturing company in Telford.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident at Borgers, Hortonwood, Hadley, Telford, at 11:49am today (Wednesday, July 9).
Two fire engines were dispatched from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations with an operations officer in attendance.
Upon arrival, crews found a blaze in the ventilation system of the commercial building.
Firefighters extinguished the fire by using a hosereel jet while wearing breathing apparatus.
Crews also removed waste products from the building before checking temperatures using a thermal imaging camera.
The incident was declared under control by 1:08pm.