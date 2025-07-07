Firefighters rush to tackle fires in Bridgnorth and near Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire in Stapleton, near Shrewsbury, at 5.16pm today (Monday, July 7).

One fire engine was dispatched from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire involving grass undergrowth.

The incident was declared under control by 5.42pm.

Firefighters have also responded to a fire in the open in Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, reported at 5.22pm. Two engines were sent, from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock's stations.

The fire had affected a hedge and spread to a brick building. The crews used hose reel jets to extinguish it and the incident was under control by 6.07pm.