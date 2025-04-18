Warning issued by firefighters after unattended camp fire spreads along Bridgnorth hiking trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Images have revealed the extent of a large open fire on the High Rock yesterday (April 17).

Fire crews were called to the popular walking trail shortly before midday after a camp fire was left unattended.

A camp fire was left unattended on the High Rock. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

Two fire crews including the incident support unit were sent from Bridgnorth to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that the camp fire had spread into the grass and undergrowth.

The fire spread to grass and undergrowth. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

Firefighters used knapsacks, beaters and buckets of water to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Pictures have revealed the aftermath of the fire that has destroyed parts of the landscape.

Despite recent rain, areas are still very dry, firefighters have said. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

In a post on social media, Bridgnorth Fire Station warned residents that despite the recent rain, areas are still dry and can catch fire easily.

It said: "Just before midday we were alerted to a fire on the High Rock.

"Crews made their way on foot to the top to find an unsupervised camp fire had spread into the grass and undergrowth.

"Knapsacks, beaters and buckets of water were carried to the location and used to extinguish and stop any further spreading. Despite the recent rain, areas are still extremely dry and will catch fire easily.

Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

"Please refrain from leaving camp fires unattended and assuming it will 'burn itself out'. If you’re having a small camp fire, ensure you have means to properly extinguish them when you leave."

The fire was under control by 12.50pm.